KRCS to hold donation drive for Rohingyas

KUWAIT: Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) plans to hold a fundraising campaign at its headquarters on Monday to raise donations for the Rohingya Muslim refugees in Bangladesh.

The endeavor is a response to the plight of one of the most oppressed communities in the world and no effort would be spared to ensure the success of the campaign, KRCS’s Chairman Dr Hilal Al-Sayer told KUNA. He pointed out that the four-day donation drive starts on Monday, saying that the Rohingyas are in dire need of aid, as women and children are among the victims.

Al-Sayer hoped that the campaign would yield an impressive turnout, given the magnitude of the humanitarian disaster unfolding in Myanmar, adding that KRCS seeks to deliver comprehensive aid to the Muslim minority group. — KUNA