KRCS hands out 3,000 school backpacks to needy children

KUWAIT: Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) distributed yesterday 3,000 schoolbags to impoverished children in Kuwait, just as the new school year gets underway. The backpacks are complete with an array of school utensils, Mariam Al-Adsani, a KRCS official in charge of local aid, told KUNA. She pointed out that education is an inalienable right of all children, which explains the purpose behind this initiative. Al-Adsani hailed KRCS’s altruistic endeavors, saying the Kuwaiti charity has always sought to come to the aid of those less fortunate. The KRCS official added that she was grateful to everyone who participated or contributed in any way towards the charity’s projects. — KUNA