KPC: Oil spill ‘contained’

KUWAIT: Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) announced yesterday that an oil spill off Kuwait’s southern coast has been contained. The KPC said in a statement that contingency teams had taken all necessary measures to disintegrate the oil slick near power and water desalination plants. The corporation contacted the International Spill Control Organization (ISCO) for consultation and help in mapping out necessary plans to deal with the spill, it said, indicating that there were also contacts with oil companies operating in the Gulf region to try to pinpoint the source of possible leakage.

Moreover, samples of the floating oil have been scooped up from the waters and sent to laboratories of the Kuwait Oil Company and a scientific institute. Furthermore, operation rooms of national oil companies, emergency teams from the ministry of electricity and water and other authorities have been activated.

Amid continuing meetings grouping officials of competent authorities, necessary materials and equipment, namely rubber dinghies and pumps have been secured, while personnel on helicopters are monitoring the oil spill. KPC indicated that large amounts of floating oil have been removed, amid recurring examination of water samples from Al-Zour station and the water assembly complex in southern Al-Zour. – KUNA