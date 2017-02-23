KPC earmarks KD 5 million for training

KUWAIT: Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) has earmarked KD five million for training in the 2016-2017 fiscal year, an official of the corporation said yesterday. Speaking at a news conference, KPC Deputy Managing Director for Training Hamad Al-Subaiee, said a number of staff who have taken part in seminars and training workshops at the KPC training center will reach 26,000 by end of the current fiscal year – higher than the plan to train 23,000.

Affirming the KPC policy to enhance the personnel skills and professional potentials, he noted that the corporation regularly coordinates with its subsidiaries for sharpening the staff skills.