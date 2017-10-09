Korea Navy Cruise Training Task Group visits Kuwait for the first time

KUWAIT: On the occasion of 38th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the Republic of Korea and the State of Kuwait, the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN) Cruise Training Task Group (CTTG ) is set to visit Kuwait for the first time. Republic of Korea Ship (ROKS) Kang Gam Chan DDH (Destroyer Drop Helicopter) and Hwacheon AOE (Auxiliary Oiler Expanded) are set to enter Shuwaikh port on Oct 15th.

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the State of Kuwait Yoo Yeonchul commented on the visits by saying, “I am quite pleased to see that the two Korean military ships, Destroyer Kang Gam Chan accompanied by the support military vessel Hwanchun, will visit the Shuwaikh port of Kuwait from October 15th to 18th this year.”

The visit is the first of its kind in the history of Kuwait-Korea bilateral relations since the establishment of the diplomatic relations in 1979. Therefore, this will set a new horizon of our two countries’ cooperation in the field of defense, enhancing our bilateral relations to a new level. So far, every year, two Korean military officers have been joining the advanced command and staff course at the Mubarak Al-Abdullah Joint Command and Staff College of the State of Kuwait.

Furthermore, in April this year, Brigadier General Adil Ghanem Al-Roujaib, Commander of the Kuwait Military Police, visited the Republic of Korea to discuss ways and means for military cooperation for the first time since the establishment of the diplomatic relations in 1979.

During their four-day visit to Kuwait, there will be a wide range of events such as onboard reception, cultural performance, a defense exhibition promoting Korea’s cutting-edge defense technology, and so on. “Taking this opportunity, it is my wish that the most advanced military technology of South Korea will be well introduced to Kuwait, which will lead to further military cooperation between our two countries,” the ambassador said.

In relation to this, International Tri-Service Defense Exhibition in Kuwait will be held from December 12th to 14th this year. The Korean side will participate in this event, promoting further way for more military cooperation between our two countries. “I expect that cultural performance at Jaber Al-Ahmad Culture’s Concert Hall is also exciting event during the Korean Navy Ships’ visit to Kuwait,” the envoy said.

The soccer match between Korean midshipmen and Kuwaiti serviced men will be another event to deepen the friendship among military men between our two countries. There will be a special event for the award in our appreciation to Korean War Veteran, James Craigs, residing in Kuwait now, who served the United Kingdom’s army and joined the United Nations forces from 1950 to 1951 during the Korean War.

“As the saying goes ‘friendship is the only unsinkable ship,’ our friendship between the State of Kuwait and the Republic of Korea will be more strengthened and forever through this opportunity of the Korean Navy ships’ visit to Kuwait,” the ambassador concluded.