KOC signs $1.3 billion contracts to buy over 86 drilling rigs

Manpower authority launches platform to support SMEs

KUWAIT: Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) recently signed contracts to buy over 86 drilling rigs, which is the largest order in KOC’s history with a total value of $1.3 billion, company CEO Jamal Jaafar said. He also noted that 30 rigs had already been delivered by the contracted Chinese, American and Italian companies. The rigs were purchased instead of being rented due to the prohibitive daily rental price of $12,000-$14,000 per rig, Jaafar explained.

Separately, the Clean Fuel Project Manager at the Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) Shuja Al-Ajmi stressed eight units had been successfully upgraded and operated and that 2,059 connection operations were made in the project in record time.

Supporting SMEs

The Public Authority for Manpower’s public relations manager Aseel Al-Mezyad announced launching a new service on the authority’s website to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Mezyad added that out of its strong belief in developing the role of the private sector in supporting SMEs, the authority built a special website to support these enterprises in collaboration with the planning secretariat general.

Solid waste

Kuwait Municipality’s deputy director for projects Nadiya Al-Shareeda said handling of solid waste was being done according to a scientific strategy including preserving lands and reusing them and building a state-of-the art plant to process waste, including high-quality incinerators.

By A Saleh