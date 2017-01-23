KOC says onshore oil leak contained

KUWAIT: Kuwait Oil Company yesterday said it has contained an oil leak at one of its southwestern oilfields. It had earlier declared a state of emergency over the leak. The statement by KOC did not identify the onshore oilfield affected by the leak, which began Sunday, but the Kuwait News Agency said the leak hit the Maqwa field. It offered no details about how many barrels of oil had been spilled.

Kuwait produces some 2.7 million barrels of crude oil a day and holds the world’s sixth-largest oil reserves. In August, Kuwait announced a spill at the Ahmadi field. A February fire struck another oil well after a spill. A 2015 fire at a workers residence at Maqwa injured three people.