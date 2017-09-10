KOC aiming to qualify specialized contractors

KUWAIT: Well-informed oil sources said that KOC had announced its wish to qualify specialized contractors for a number of major projects to be executed over the next few years. The sources added that contracting companies applying for it should provide copies of their foundation contracts, classification certificates, commercial registers, commercial licenses, the company’s organizational structure including permanent technical and administrative staffs, three-year endorsed budget, statements from at least two banks about the contractor’s financial status, certificates from the owner of the largest projects executed over the past ten years, machinery ownership register, contracts of under construction projects and the company’s permanent address and on-refundable fee of KD 100 ($ 350). Information ministry undersecretary, Tareq Al-Merzam issued a directive cancelling all the cases of exempting some ministry employees from using the fingerprints system to check in and out regardless of their position or years of service, said informed sources noting that the decision only exempted employees with severe disability or mental health.

By A Saleh