KNPC launches key liquefied gas project

KUWAIT: Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) kicked off yesterday the first phase of a liquefied gas tank project in Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery. The project was initiated after the export of the first shipment of propane and butane gases, KNPC’s official spokesman Abdullah Al-Ajmi told KUNA.

He spoke of the significance of the enterprise as a major project that will prove beneficial for the company by boosting liquefied gas storage capacity, which, in turn, leads to increased production and profits. Al-Ajmi pointed out that the first phase of the project entails configuring four out of 10 tanks, while the remaining ones will be up and running by December. — KUNA