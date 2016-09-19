KISR’s decision annulled; Galaxy Note 7 to be replaced

KUWAIT: The Administrative Court yesterday annulled a decision by KISR terminating a contract with the institute’s human resources manager. It ordered returning him to his post until the contract signed with him in 2013 expires in 2017.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced that in collaboration with the official dealership Babtain Samsung, all Samsung Galaxy Note 7 mobile phones sold in Kuwait will be replaced within two weeks after receiving a new shipment. The Ministry added that owners were advised to hand over their phones and that the company agreed to provide them with substitute devices free of charge.

Kuwaiti historian and astronomer Adel Al-Saadoun announced the beginning of a season locally known as ‘Safri’ that usually lasts until winter. Saadoun also warned of illnesses that usually spread during this season such as allergies and colds that may last until the rainy season starts.

MP Khalil Abdullah filed two parliamentary inquiries addressing Health Minister Ali Al-Obaidi and Minister of Social Affairs and Labor Hind Al-Subaih concerning MoH’s intention to privatize Jaber Hospital. He also sought details about the hospital and the patients who would be treated there. Meanwhile, Minister of Public Works and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Al-Omair has stressed on the need to cooperate with the parliament when the next term begins, so that they can continue with the achievements that are already in motion. Omair also denied receiving any parliamentary request to hold an urgent session and stressed that such requests should usually be signed by a parliamentary majority.