KISR releases million shrimp larva in Gulf waters off Subbiya

Part of plan to achieve self-sufficiency of fish and livestock

KUWAIT: Minister of Public Works and Minister of State for Municipal Affairs Hosam Al-Roumi stressed his full support of effort exerted by the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR), Environment Public Authority (EPA) and Public Authority for Agricultural Affairs and Fish Resources (PAAAFR) to enrich national fish reserves and protect marine life. Speaking on the sidelines of a ceremony organized by KISR to release a million shrimp larva in the Arabian Gulf waters off Subbiya in the presence of PAAAFR Director Sheikh Mohammed Al-Yousif Al-Sabah, Roumi hailed such joint efforts. Roumi also announced that EPA plans to install purification units on the outlets of rain drainage pipes in order to filter waste, sewage water and chemical waste that negatively affect marine environment.

EPA Director Sheikh Abdullah Al-Hmoud Al-Sabah said the project aims at enriching national fish reserves and ensure their sustainability. “This step comes as part of a comprehensive plan set by PAAAFR to achieve self-sufficiency of fish and livestock,” he added, noting that the ban on fishing in Kuwait Bay was imposed by the environment law and that studies are being currently made with relevant bodies to consider lifting the ban if results show promising increases in fish reserves.

Meanwhile, KISR’s acting manager Dr Mohammed Al-Rashid said KISR has been farming various fish species, including those released in Subbiya. Rashid added that the central statistical bureau reports showed that 1.1 ton of shrimps had been traced and that the amount annually sold in local markets was insufficient, which made shrimp prices skyrocket.

Environment and life sciences research center manager Dr Abdul Nabi Al-Ghadban said that despite controlling shrimping seasons, the amounts caught were still decreasing. Dr Shereen Al-Subaei said that launching shrimp larva at sea has a developmental value, aiming at increasing fish reserves as well as preserving natural resources. Subaei added Kazema cape to the northwest of Kuwait Bay was selected in collaboration with EPA and PAAAFR, because it provides a muddy seabed and mangroves needed to raise shrimps. “The timing was also carefully selected to avoid strong currents,” she added.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi