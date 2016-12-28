KISR releases 165,000 fish in bid to boost food security

KUWAIT: Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) has released around 165,000 fish into territorial waters in efforts to enhance food security. In a speech yesterday during the closing ceremony for a campaign aiming to boost fish stocks, KISR’s Director General Dr Samira Al-Sayed said that similar measures will continue to ensure sufficient fish stocks. Moreover, she noted that there has been an acute shortage of fish stocks as a result of environmental degradation and population growth, adding that the endeavor was carried out in a span of three months.

On the project, Sayed said that the objective is to generate awareness on the need to restore environmental richness, noting that KISR is in need of logistical and pecuniary support in order to bring its goal of boosting fish stocks to fruition.

Meanwhile, head of Kuwait National Petroleum Company’s (KNPC) public relations department Khaled Al-Enezi cited concerted efforts by the government to undertake this initiative. “This is a long-term project that aims to increase the fish population in Kuwaiti territorial waters, which would in turn, ensure food security in the country.” With a rich maritime tradition, seafood such as fish is a staple of the Kuwaiti diet. – KUNA