KISR launches car powered by solid hydrogen

KUWAIT: The Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) announced yesterday the launch of the country’s first electric vehicle powered by solid hydrogen fuel from nanopowders. This came in a press release, after a visit of KISR Director General Samira Al-Sayed Omar to the program of nanotechnology and advanced materials at the institute, where she looked at the prototype of the electric vehicle powered by hydrogen fuel.

The program was led by Osama Al-Sayegh, Executive Director of the KISR’s Energy and Construction Research Center, who said the center’s nanotechnology and advanced materials program successfully launched the experimental prototype. “These powders were prepared by the center’s compound for chemically inducing magnesium hydride adsorption by ultra-smooth granules of the glass alloy (ZrNiPd),” Sayegh added. The project’s chief manager Mohammad Al-Iskandrani noted that the nano compounds used to supply the electric power required through a fuel cell capacity of 1,000 watts was patented by the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) in 2016. – KUNA