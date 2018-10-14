KIPCO Group commits to support UN’s Women Empowerment Principles

Supporting gender equality and women’s economic empowerment

KUWAIT: KIPCO – the Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) – and its Group companies expressed support for the Women’s Empowerment Principles (WEPs), launched in 2010 by UN Women and the UN Global Compact.

The WEPs offer a platform to mobilize the private sector to promote, support and accelerate gender equality and women’s economic empowerment. Kuwait is the first GCC country to join this global initiative, thanks to the efforts of the Supreme Council for Planning and Development and the Women Research and Studies Center (WRSC) at Kuwait University. The WEPs fall in line with the UNDP’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, particularly Goal #5 on Gender Equality.

The WEPs ‘Statement of Support’ was signed by Burgan Bank Chairman, Majed Al-Ajeel, and Gulf Insurance Group Chairman, Farqad Al-Sanea, alongside CEOs of leading Kuwaiti companies. The signing ceremony took place at the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) under the auspices of the Minister of Social Affairs and Labor and State Minister for Economic Affairs Hind Al-Sabeeh. KIPCO Group’s participation comes in line with its contribution to the ‘Kuwait 2035’ vision of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Commenting on this occasion, Faisal Al-Ayyar, KIPCO’s Vice Chairman (Executive), said: “The participation of women in our companies, at all levels, makes sound business sense and serves to broaden the pool of talent we employ. At KIPCO, we believe that equal opportunities for women and men in the workplace is important for ensuring the sustainability of our operations, and it is the right thing to do.”

In line with this commitment, representatives from KIPCO, Burgan Bank and Gulf Insurance Group took part in a training workshop titled ‘Private Sector and Women’s Empowerment Principles’. The workshop was organized by the WRSC in cooperation with the UNDP and UN Women. The three-day program focused on the implementation of international best practices that impact women in the workplace.