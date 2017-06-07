Being kind is contagious – MAKE KUWAIT GREAT

Each of us can contribute to making Kuwait a better place for all of us to live. In our daily deeds and actions, we can find – if we choose to look – opportunities for improving Kuwait’s environment. From not littering on the streets, to choosing to be kind and helpful to others, each individual here can have a positive impact on the society as a whole. Kuwait Times wants to know what can you do?

As soon as the idea of changing the world is proposed to the general public, most of people stammer and cannot think of themselves as a part of this change. Those who are swept over by world wars and disasters are filled with frustration and anger, though they might appear calm, living life day by day, and praying for humanity. Although that praying gives hope, God also encourages humans to work first on themselves in order to change the world. He also, reminds us in the holy book to not to be completely dependent on him. We are all required to do something to improve life on this planet.

Samantha Claderia, the founder of Purple Harvest, believes that there is always a way to make life better. “In order to be kind and make a difference, one does not necessarily have to be a member of a philanthropic organization although there is nothing wrong with that,” she said. “Making people smile is not perplexed, it is so simple and can be incorporated into our daily lives. Also, being kind is contagious and our random acts of kindness towards people will propel them to act the same and pay it forward.”

“It can be equally simple as helping an elderly person with their bags at the supermarket, a free meal to a homeless person, allowing a disabled person to pass before you, even though they would be slower in movement, ensuring that you do not litter in public and respecting the environment. Above all, give generously to those in need; either your money if you have it or your time,” she added.

“When I travel to India, I spend time with orphaned children and children from the slums,” she noted. “This world is full of hurting, suffering people. If we want to find people to help, there is always a way. In this country, there are workers who have been abused physically and mentally. They are constantly in need of emotional and financial support. What we do to make a difference may amount to just a grain of sand or a drop in the ocean, and we may think it is insignificant in the grand scheme of things but every grain and drop counts.”

“In addition, simple acts of kindness have the power to dramatically change someone’s life. We live in a world where most people are just rushing about, trying to go somewhere or get somewhere in life with no real destination and are therefore filled with a sense of emptiness. Make someone smile today and that emptiness will be replaced by fulfillment and a sense of purpose.”

By Athoob Al-Shuaibi