Killer turns himself in

KUWAIT: Detectives solved the mystery behind the death of a woman whose body was found in the Salmy desert, and discovered that the woman was killed by her brother. The suspect, a Kuwaiti, turned himself in to Jahra police yesterday. He confessed that he had killed his sister over family disputes and left her body in the Salmy desert, according to security sources. A man had called police on Monday to report that he had found a dead body in the Salmy desert. The woman, believed to be in her thirties, had her throat slashed and there were bruises on her body. – Hanan Al-Saadoun