KIJS inks training protocol with Arab Federation for Training

CAIRO: Kuwait Institute for Judicial and Legal Studies (KIJS) has hammered out a protocol with Arab Federation for Training (AFT), an affiliate to Arab League, to provide Kuwaiti legal cadres with special training on intellectual rights.

“The protocol is the first step for preparing to found a Kuwaiti entity specialized in intellectual rights,” KIJS Chairman Sharian Al-Sharian said. Sharian, also vice chairman of the Kuwait Lawyers Association, added that the protocol would be a significant addition to the Gulf intellectual rights center. He noted that the protocol was signed in Cairo Friday at the conclusion of a training course organized by the KIJS and the Arab League-affiliated Regional Institute of Intellectual Rights.

The training course, themed expertise in intellectual rights, was attended by several Kuwaiti lawyers, legal experts and law faculty students at Kuwaiti university. Meanwhile, AFT Chairman Ahmad Khairi lauded cooperation between KIJS and AFT. He added that AFT is eager to develop relations with and is ready to offer all help to KIJS. – KUNA