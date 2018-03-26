KIF 2018 concludes on a note of optimism among global investors

Govt reaffirms commitment to reforms and investor-friendly politics

KUWAIT: The Kuwait Investment Forum (KIF 2018) concluded in Kuwait City on a resounding note of optimism among global investors in the investment landscape of the country, underpinned by the government’s commitment to reforms and investor-friendly politics.

At the closing dialogue on ‘Kuwait Development Path: The Vision & The Determination’, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Anas Khaled Al-Saleh, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs; and Sheikh Dr Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Director General, Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA), addressed the audience.

Several projects were highlighted at KIF 2018 that presented an overview of the multibillion dollar investments and strategic partnerships that the country offers, led by its Vision 2035 for a New Kuwait.

Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah said Kuwait is keen to strengthening its security and stability because that serves as the incubator to prosperity and development. He added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs focuses on economic diplomacy based on the vision of HH the Amir of Kuwait to be a commercial and financial hub, stressing on the need to harness the country’s potential and energies to implement this vision. Kuwait’s foreign policy is characterized by moderation and stability, as one of its main pillars is “preventive diplomacy,” as well as in resolving disputes peacefully and enhancing the role of international organizations, especially the United Nations and the UN Security Council.

Anas Khaled Al-Saleh said Kuwait focuses on regulatory reforms that has helped in enhancing its global ranking in the ease of doing business and in economic competitiveness. The growth in number of companies and infrastructure investments are aimed at bringing a new era of progress for Kuwaitis, he said.

Sheikh Dr Meshaal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah expressed his deep appreciation and gratitude on behalf of the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) and the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who graced this forum with his attendance.

He also praised the participation of senior state officials, local and foreign investors, industry leaders, and financial institutions was crucial in the success of KIF 2018.

He also thanked the sponsors of the event – Kuwait Finance House, National Bank of Kuwait, United Steel Industrial Company (Kuwait Steel) and Zain Telecommunications, Ali Alghanim & Sons Group – all Diamond Sponsors; and Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS), Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) and Al-Markaz – all Platinum Sponsors; for their support to the Forum, which enabled the event to achieve its main objectives. He expressed his gratitude to all the speakers and guests for their wholehearted cooperation and participation.