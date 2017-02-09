‘Kidnapped and smuggled out’

KUWAIT: Interior Ministry Relations and Security Information Department has launched an investigation over a social media report about a child who was kidnapped and smuggled out of the country with the help of an Interior Ministry employee. An investigation committee has been formed to find out about the child’s departure with his expat father via Kuwait International Airport.

Detour along Ghazali

Traffic department in cooperation with Ministry of Public Works will open a detour along the Ghazali Road at the intersection with Jahra Road. Trucks will not be allowed to pass through this road today (10/1/2017) from 6 am until 4 pm due to the ongoing construction there. Motorists have been urged to drive carefully – and follow the signs.

Security campaign

A surprise security campaign led by Interior Ministry Undersecretary Lt General Suleiman Al-Fahad was carried out in Salmiya area on Wednesday night. 186 violators and wanted persons were arrested. Relations and Security Information Department said the officers searched some suspicious places – looking for illegals and suspects. Two persons were arrested for drug possession; six detained for carrying liquor; 20 wanted persons, 25 absconders and other residency violators were apprehended; 49 traffic citations were issued.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun