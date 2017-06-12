Kidnap threat

KUWAIT: Detectives arrested a Pakistani man for threatening to kidnap a woman of the same nationality because she rejected him, and he justified his actions by saying she refused to marry him. The woman told Hawally police about what happened and gave them the details of the alleged suspect. The man did not respond to their calls so detectives were asked to arrest him.

Drug addicts detained

A citizen went after two people who were under the influence of drugs during the day in Ramadan. He gave police their location, and both were arrested as police found the ‘Spice’ drug on them. The citizen who was at a gas station after the Fajr prayer noticed two people who were in an abnormal state, so he called police and went after the two until police arrived and caught them. A security source said officers asked for an ambulance which took the two to hospital to receive treatment, before they were sent to concerned authorities. – Translated from the Arabic press