KIB sponsors 33rd GCC Traffic Week

KUWAIT: As part of the Bank’s ongoing efforts to support various community awareness initiatives, Kuwait International Bank (KIB) has provided its sponsorship to the GCC Traffic Week, which is taking place between March 12th and March 18th. In its 33rd edition, this year’s awareness week is being held under the theme ‘Your Life is a Trust.’

Organized annually in all GCC countries, the initiative seeks to spread awareness of safe driving amongst citizens and residents across all Gulf nations. The key aim of the initiative is to reduce the number of traffic accidents, and by extension reduce the number of deaths and injuries caused by these accidents. Several key issues will be highlighted this year, including speeding, the use of mobile phones whilst driving, the importance of seat belts, and the misuse of parking spaces allocated to persons with disabilities.

As part of the many activities taking place this week, the General Department of Traffic is organizing two public exhibitions, the first at the Avenues Mall and the second at 360 Mall. Both exhibitions feature the participation of several government entities, including the Department of Medical Emergencies, several traffic departments, the General Department of Information Systems and the General Department of Public Relations and Security Media. In addition to offering theoretical driving tests, the exhibitions will showcase the role and mandate of the General Department of Traffic.

“KIB spares no effort in supporting initiatives and activities which promote a greater sense of safety across the community. That being said, we are proud to take part in this incredible regional initiative, alongside many public and private institutions, as well as a large number of schools and universities,” said Nawaf Najia, Manager of the Corporate Communications Unit at KIB. “Through an extensive program of lectures and other awareness activities, this week seeks to deliver an important social message, educating our communities and road users about proper road safety.”

Najia added that as part of its encompassing social responsibility program, KIB constantly strives to participate in national and regional initiatives that contribute to increasing awareness across society regarding key social issues. Through its comprehensive approach to social responsibility, KIB continues to support and sponsor various activities that aim to benefit and enhance the local community. The Bank is also a firm believer in harnessing the combined efforts of public and private institutions, in order to best serve the greater community.