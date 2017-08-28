KIB humanitarian initiatives

KUWAIT: As part of its ongoing humanitarian initiatives which target multiple segments within the local community, Kuwait International Bank (KIB) is continuing with its initiative to distribute cold refreshments and water, to people visiting public institutions and laborers working in open areas across Kuwait.

Nawaf Najia, Manager of the Corporate Communications Unit at KIB, spoke about this latest social initiative, saying: “KIB organizes this initiative annually during the summer months, with the participation of a group of volunteers from within the Bank, in an effort to relieve people of the summer’s high temperatures. This campaign has proven year on year to be a big success.” Najia further added that this initiative truly embodies the humanitarian role that KIB plays in the community.

The Bank constantly strives to support different segments across the local community, while simultaneously encouraging them to participate in volunteer work. He also lauded the efforts of KIB volunteers who have demonstrated their strong sense of social responsibility, which has extended past their job functions to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

It is also worth noting that as part of its leading social responsibility program, KIB continuously strives to adopt a number of various humanitarian programs and activities that reflect its social responsibility vision on the one hand, and its deep-rooted commitment to the principles of Islamic Shari’ah on the other.