KFSD suspends two captains over profiteering suspicions

Lt Gen Khaled Al-Mekrad

KUWAIT: Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) Director Lt Gen Khaled Rakan Al-Mekrad suspended two captains of the force over suspicions of profiteering and violating public funds, and ordered referring them to relevant judicial bodies. Mekrad had ordered an audit of the revenues at the Hawally and the Capital fire prevention departments, which also resulted in suspending three civilian employees, KFSD’s public relations and media department said in a statement yesterday

Mubarakiya tour

Minister of Commerce and Industry Khaled Al-Roudhan inspected Souq Mubarakiya, where he toured various stores to make sure all ministry regulations are followed, said a statement issued by the ministry. The statement added that, escorted by his undersecretary Khaled Al-Fadhel, assistant undersecretary for administrative and financial affairs Yousif Al-Husseini and assistant undersecretary for commercial control and customer protection affairs Eid Al-Rasheedi, Roudhan met vendors, owners and customers and engaged in cordial exchanges with them. The statement also noted that customer protection employees filed some violations during the tour.

Car torched

A citizen accused his brother, who was recently released from prison, of torching his car, adding that he had previously threatened to burn the house down due to his drug addiction. Police who responded to the call found firemen fighting the fire, which consumed the car completely. The suspect was arrested and faces legal action, Al-Rai reported yesterday.

Critical condition

A citizen was rushed to Adan Hospital by his brother in critical condition after he suffered several fractures when he was beaten by two unidentified persons. The medical report of the injured man was sent to Nuwaiseeb police station, and detectives are looking for the suspects, reported Al-Rai

By Meshaal Al-Enezi