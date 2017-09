KFSD ready for heavy rains

KUWAIT: An official from the Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) stated yesterday that the department has activated emergency plans in preparation for the heavy rains and flooding that might occur during the winter season. The plan includes the installation of water pumps and the supply of small boats, hoops, life jackets, and rescue ropes, said the Director of Central Operations Brigadier Tariq Al- Sabti in a press statement. —KUNA