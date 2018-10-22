KFSD ready for Emergencies during rain: official

KUWAIT: The Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) said yesterday that it was ready to address any urgent situation or emergencies during the rain and winter season. While inspecting fire stations in a number of areas, KFSD chief Lieutenant General Khaled Al-Mekrad said in a press release that fire engines would be ready to address any situation involving heavy rain and floods, noting that teams responded to some 20 calls for help yesterday as a result of the rainfall witnessed in the country. He affirmed that the KFSD would assist the Interior Ministry and other bodies when required.

Meanwhile, head of KFSD support center Major Hamad Al-Rashed urged citizens and expatriates to contact the 112 number in case of emergency. He called on the people to adhere to safety procedures during rain to allow emergency teams to operate efficiently. The Interior Ministry had also cautioned drivers yesterday of the rain “that might cause sudden traffic stops and slippery roads.”