KFSD launches fleet of fire motorcycles



KUWAIT: KFSD launched its new fleet of fire motorcycles to improve their response times. There were six motorcycles during the launch and will be added to the previous fleet. This launch comes at the instructions of Director General Lt General Khalid Al-Mikrad. Meanwhile the head of the backup center Lt Colonel Hamad Al-Rashid said the new cycles are fitted with modern five extinguishers which enable their firemen to fight the blaze for a longer time.

Laborer injured

KFSD received a call about the fall of a laborer who was working on the roof of a building. A rescue team found that the laborer fell on a pile of steel rods so they had to be cut to reach the man. He was immediately rushed to the hospital. Elsewhere, KFSD men rescued two children who were inside a car for little more than half an hour. The car was locked and the keys were inside so the glass was smashed in order to open the door. A fireman injured his hand while breaking the glass and was taken to Al-Saqer health center for treatment.

Officers honored

The Assistant Interior Ministry Undersecretary for Reform Establishments and Sentences Implementation Major General Farraj Al-Zoubi honored several officers from the sector for their recent efforts and excellent performance.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun