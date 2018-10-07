KFSD issues the first fire license to National Guard

KUWAIT: Director General of Kuwait Fire Service Directorate Lt General Khalid Al-Mikrad received the National Guard Undersecretary Lt Gen Eng Hashim Al-Refae at the KFSD premises in the Mubarak Al-Abdallah Al-Jaber area on the occasion of the National Guard being issued their first fire license. It was held in the General Command building in Reqee area.

Fire at museum

KFSD yesterday received a report about a fire at the National Museum, said security sources, noting that on rushing to the scene, firemen from Hilali and City found the fire was in a shack with sponge stored in it behind the museum. No casualties were reported. In a similar incident, fire broke out in a shack used for storing furniture and electrical appliances at a school in Fahaheel. Security sources said firemen from Fahaheel and Mangaf rushed to the scene and managed to prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent shacks. No casualties were reported.

Crises management

Relations and Security Info General Department of the Interior Ministry said a delegation headed by Undersecretary Lt General Essam Al-Naham, accompanied by Assistant Undersecretary for Training and Education Affairs Maj Gen Sheikh Mazen Jarrah Al-Sabah has left for France on an official trip to attend a conference on the latest developments in rapid intervention and crises management.

Municipality campaigns

Municipality Public Relations said the roaming venders violations follow up carried out a campaign against random markets in Jleeb and Dhajeej areas, as part of the planned removal of random and illegal markets. Head of Cleanliness and Road Occupancy in Farwaniya Saud Al-Harby said the campaign resulted in the issuing of 11 roaming vendor citations and the confiscation of one truck load of vegetables and three truck loads of used clothes. Meanwhile, head of inspections and municipality follow up services in Farwaniya Nasser Al-Rashidi said an inspection tour resulted in 40 stores being checked and the issuing of 13 citations.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun