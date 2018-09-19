KFSD inspects Shuwaikh warehouses

KUWAIT: Kuwait Fire Service Directorate’s (KFSD) prevention department issued three warnings to three warehouses in Industrial Shuwaikh for lack of safety measures against fires. The warehouses were given 72 hours to correct the situation, otherwise they will be administratively shut down. The public relations department at KFSD said the stores were previously warned and were given an opportunity to remove the violations.

Teen stabbed

A 14-year-old Somali boy died of a stab wound to the heart. His mother found him in his room with the knife stuck in his chest. Detectives are carrying out investigations to find out what happened. A security source said the victim was late leaving his room, so his mother went to see what was going on and found him on the floor. His mother and brother rushed him to Adan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Woman framed

Criminal detectives’ investigations revealed accusations by a Kuwaiti man against an Ethiopian woman of theft were malicious, and the man is being questioned. The citizen accused the woman of entering his bedroom and stealing the money before fleeing. When police called her, she went to the police station and told them the citizen threatened to frame her and all his claims are false. Detectives found her statement was true. Separately, a citizen accused a domestic helper of stealing a watch worth KD 1,500 and KD 900 in cash. Detectives are looking for the accused for questioning.

Policeman insulted

A traffic policeman was insulted by a motorist who objected to being issued a traffic citation. The motorist then got in his car and drove off, while the policeman lodged a complaint.

Missing woman found

A woman who was reported missing by her sister was found by detectives in a café. She was staying with a friend. The woman told detectives she had problems with her sister, prompting her to leave the house. Her friend, a female, was charged with harboring a missing person, while the missing woman signed an undertaking not to repeat the offense, and was handed to her elder sister.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun and Agencies