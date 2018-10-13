KFSD Director Gen heads Kuwait’s delegation to Arab-African forum

KUWAIT: KFSD Director General Lt Gen Khalid Al-Mikrad headed Kuwait’s delegation to the Arab-African forum to limit the risks of disasters organized by Tunisian government in cooperation with the UN office for limiting catastrophic risks from Oct 3 to 9. The forum included sessions and workshops on the implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction. Mikrad addressed the forum and explained the work plan prepared by Kuwait’s national liaison officer to limit disaster risks Lt Col Mushari Al-Faras to achieve the requirements of the Sendai Framework in Kuwait, and lauded the major role of Kuwait’s national team made up of government and nongovernmental organizations.

Tarkait tours PAAET

Acting KFSD Director General Khalid Al-Tarkait toured the industrial institute of the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training to check the preparedness of conducting capability tests for those applying for the fire engineering diploma. He said 190 people have applied and must pass two tests – the psychiatric and scientific exams.

Municipality complaints

The Municipality’s PR department said the number of complaints received through the hotline 139 of the emergency department was 236 during September, including about public cleanliness. The report mentioned that complaints in Ahmadi were 65, Hawally 48, Capital 37, Farwaniya 35, Mubarak Al-Kabeer 29 and Jahra 22, all through the hotline.