KFSD denies rumors

KUWAIT: KFSD’s PR and Media Department said that the Acting Deputy Director for Prevention Affairs Brigadier Khaled Abdullah Fahad has strongly denied social media reports about banning a certain type of elevator in Kuwait. Fahad stressed that all elevators get checked and examined by KFSD before issuing a license for any facility. He added that KFSD also mandates property owners to sign maintenance contracts with lifts maintenance companies certified by KFSD to ensure users’ safety. Fahad explained that some lifts have automatic doors while others have semi-automatic doors (manual ones). Both, he said, are regularly inspected by KFSD. He also stressed that KFSD had not issued an order to remove lifts with manual doors.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun