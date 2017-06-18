KFSD denies reports about fire in Salmi junk yard

KUWAIT: Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) denied Saturday a report that a huge fire broke out in the junk yard in Salmi Area, terming it as “not true.” Social media reports suggested that a huge fire erupted in the junk yard. But the KFSD said the reports were inaccurate.

There was a report of a fire in the junk yard and Salmi fire station rushed to the scene but the fire was “small and was even extinguished by people in the yard before arrival of the firefighters,” KFSD added in a statement. No one was hurt, it confirmed. —KUNA