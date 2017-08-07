KFSD denies fire engine used in IS video

KUWAIT: Kuwait Fire Service Directorate (KFSD) denied rumors speculating that one of its vehicles appeared in a video clip posted recently online by the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group. KFSD explained in a statement yesterday that all of its vehicles are closely monitored and their movements are known and recorded. It said that legal action has been taken to arrest the person behind spreading the rumors.

Corrupt officials

Spokeswoman of the parliament’s public facilities committee MP Majid Al-Mutairi said the Ministry of Public Works (MPW) has not held corrupt officials and contractors to account, adding that Minister Abdurrahman Al-Mutawa did not take deterrent actions towards corrupt contractors, and warned him that he will ‘pay the price’ for appeasing them. He said the committee continues its investigations in the flooding of the Mangaf tunnel and other projects that witnessed similar incidents.

Anti-Corruption

The Public Anti-Corruption Authority said it sent several supervisors and employees to the public prosecution following two complaints submitted to the authority. The charges include forgery in official documents and receiving illegal money, among others.

By Meshaal Al-Enezi