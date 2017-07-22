KFH takes part in recruitment forum at MGRP

KUWAIT: Kuwait Finance House (KFH) took part a the recruitment forum held at the Manpower and Government Restructuring Program’s (MGRP) headquarters. This emanates from the bank’s endeavors to support the Kuwaiti youth in the labor market, while effectively strengthening partnership with the government institutions in an attempt to achieve the common national goals and the comprehensive economic development.

The recruitment forum included a presentation form KFH to demonstrate the available positions and vacancies in the bank. Also, a specialized recruitment team from KFH was accessible at the MGRP Headquarters to receive recruitment applications, conduct interviews with applicants, and proceed with the recruitment procedures once candidates meet all recruitment.

KFH is considered among the first banks to cooperate with the MGRP in the recruitment and training fields. MGRP praised the fruitful collaboration with KFH that offers its job opportunities to the job seekers and those registered in the program. KFH has a proven track record of excellence in the field of employing and training national labor. It received several awards in this regard.