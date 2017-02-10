KFH raises environmental awareness

KUWAIT: Kuwait Finance House (KFH) exerted remarkable efforts to raise the environmental awareness in the community in an attempt to keep the environment safe, healthy and clean. This comes in collaboration with the concerned authorities such as the Environmental Mabarrah and Kuwait Dive Team. KFH participated in the launch of the implementation phase of the plastic bottles recycling environmental project (Omnia) as an environmental partner and the first sponsor for this national project. KFH is the first bank to embrace this idea that aims at increasing the awareness of the importance of collecting and recycling the plastic bottles in Kuwait.

In collaboration with KFH, Omnia installed plastic bottles collection boxes at the main Cooperative Societies in different areas including Aledayliah, Alsalam, Sabah Alsalem, Mubarak Alkabeer, Saad Alabdallah, and Abdullah Almubarak. Moreover, The Environmental Voluntary Foundation has received a number of Whaly Boats from Kuwait Finance House (KFH) as part of the bank’s endeavors to optimally assume the social responsibility and support the efforts of Kuwait Dive Team. The Whaly Boats help in lifting waste and neglected materials, not to mention assist in the protection and rehabilitation mission of Kuwait’s aquatic world and the safety of the marine environment.

KFH is keen on supporting programs that serve the community and spread awareness among people in efforts to keep the environment safe, healthy and clean. The bank organized many events for children in collaboration with schools and the Ministry of Education to raise their awareness of the importance of the environment. KFH attaches great importance to the environmental issues in Kuwait, and calls for boosting the synergy among all respective authorities to keep Kuwait clean and pollution free.