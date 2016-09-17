KFH enhances anti-skimming technology on ATMs

KUWAIT: Kuwait Finance House (KFH) enhanced anti-skimming technology on its ATMs within the framework of the bank’s keenness and efforts to protect customers from fraudulent transactions, which comes as part of the bank’s ongoing endeavors to employ the latest banking technology that contributes in offering the best banking solutions and excellent customer service.

KFH took many procedures to combat and prevent fraud, most prominently it converted all KFH cards to latest chip technology which is difficult to breach. The bank has a world class real time fraud management system that limits fraud activities and 24/7 monitoring.

Also, KFH has SMS messages and push notification service going to customers for all international and local transactions instantly to alert them about their card usage. Moreover, KFH created awareness in social media informing customers not to disclose any personal information, this is an ongoing awareness to KFH customers. KFH concentrates on customer satisfaction as its number one focus.

The bank always finds a way to minimize the risk as much as possible without effecting genuine customer usages and avoid inconvenience to customers. KFH continuously enhances its systems and infrastructure to ensure rendering highest level of customer service as per international standards of quality, accuracy and convenience.