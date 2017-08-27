KFH bids farewell to pilgrims

KUWAIT: Kuwait Finance House (KFH) in collaboration with the Ministry of health (MOH) gave a send-off to pilgrims when they departed for the pilgrimage to the Holy land of Makkah. This initiative comes as part of the bank’s social responsibility and efforts to participate in all social, religious and national events that are of interest to the society.

The Public Relations team at KFH received and bid farewell to the pilgrims at the Kuwait International airport wishing them a blessed pilgrimage and safe return to home.

KFH presence at the airport reiterates its commitment towards optimally assuming the corporate social responsibility, while reflecting its collaboration efforts with the concerned authorities. Dr Hadeel Al-Own from the Media Office at the Ministry of Health praised KFH’s initiative, indicating KFH has always been committed to serve the society.

She added that KFH provided the pilgrims with helpful instructions in the holy places. She said that a booth of the Media Office at the airport was accessible to pilgrims to offer some medical checkups in addition to some instructions and leaflets that help the pilgrims in their journey.