KES concerned about Sabah Al-Ahmad City

KUWAIT: Kuwait Engineering Society appealed to concerned authorities to hasten in implementing environmental plans and programs to stop the suffering of residents of Sabah Al-Ahmad City and its surrounding areas, adding that solutions by concerned authorities at the EPA, Ahmadi governorate and volunteer initiatives are all possible and should be implemented.

Labor attaches

President of Kuwait Trade Union Salem Al-Ajmi welcomed the proposal of the foreign affairs committee with regards to having labor attaches in countries that export labor, such as the Philippines and India. He said this remains one of the interests of the Kuwait Trade Union, and was proposed in 2008.

Remembering the martyrs

The manager of memorization office at the martyrs bureau, Salah Al-Ouqan said that Kuwait would always remember the martyrs who willingly sacrificed their lives to protect Kuwait. Speaking on the occasion of commemoration of the 28th Iraqi invasion anniversary, Al-Ouqan said that this year’s ‘Martyrs Day’ would be held at the AVENUES under the title of ‘Sacrifice & Redemption’ where photos of the 1255 invasion martyrs and 877 photos of civilian and military martyrs belonging to 16 other nationalities would be displayed in addition to a kids art gallery with their drawings and impressions about the invasion and patriotism.

Wife killer

The criminal court handed an Egyptian the death sentence for killing his Lebanese wife in Hawally. The suspect had a video clip that showed how he gave himself up to police, but the court did not accept his defense.

By Meshal Alsalama