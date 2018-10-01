KEPS prepares to launch visual database system

‘A complete visual system of all the wildlife and sea creatures in Kuwait’

KUWAIT: Kuwait Environmental Protection Society yesterday announced the completion of all preparations and procedures for launching its visual database system. The system includes media documents such as films, TV productions, video clips, and photographs of the society’s field activities carried out between 2011 and 2018 to monitor and document all natural habitats in the country, Abdulredha Al-Ramzy, director of KEPS’ environmental media and documentation center, said in a press statement.

“It is more like a comprehensive archive of all environmental media materials and a complete visual system of all the wildlife and sea creatures in Kuwait, including various types of plants, mammals, birds, fish, arthropods, and habitats”, said Al-Ramzy. “All documented materials have been shot in a High Definition system technology via multiple cameras and were stored in a visual e-Archive format”, he said, adding KEPS has also completed the development of a storing unit that saves all data and converts analogue materials such as video cassettes into a modern digital format.

“The system would supplement various bodies in the country with all the necessary information in accordance with their need and request” Al-Ramzy said, affirming KEPS’ keenness to exchange information and data as part of its permanent cooperation with the ministry of information. Furthermore, Al-Ramzy commended the cooperation that KEPS has received from various state and private bodies, institutions, and companies over the past seven years, adding that they have allowed the society to compile film and video materials that would eventually benefit students, researchers, and amateurs. – KUNA