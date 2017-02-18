Keeping heart disease at bay top priority: Health Minister

Chest Diseases Hospital organizes walkathon

KUWAIT: More than 60 percent of the Kuwaiti population lead a sedentary lifestyle, Minister of Health Dr Jamal Al-Harbi said yesterday, citing a survey conducted in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO). In a speech to open a walkathon organized by Kuwait’s Chest Diseases Hospital, Al-Harbi said that the event aims to shine light on the importance of physical activity to stave off cardiovascular diseases.

Meanwhile, Director of the Chest Diseases Hospital Reem Al-Asousi said that cardiovascular ailments were widespread in the country, where some 1,625 heart surgeries were performed in 2016. She also pointed out that the walkathon elicited an impressive turnout, a testament to rising social awareness on health and wellbeing.

Moreover, Kuwait’s Capital Governor retired Lieutenant General Thabet Al-Muahna said that the idea behind the walkathon is to espouse the merits of an active lifestyle. He also underscored that a sedentary lifestyle is often the culprit for failing health, which behooves the government to work closely with the Ministry of Health (MoH) to promote steps to a healthier lifestyle. The annual walkathon event comprises a slew of activities, including a health exhibition that brings together people of all ages.