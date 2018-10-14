KD 712,488 fines collected for state property violations

KUWAIT: Kuwait Municipality said it will continue its field campaign to confront companies who use state property by fencing lots without a license or do not comply with regulations. Director of the Safety Department in Mubarak Al-Kabeer Maisa Bushehri said that 25 citations were issued in the past five months with total fines of KD 712,488. Violations varied between having storage yards without fencing or exceeding the limits, not having fire extinguishers in temporary offices and a lack of a construction works license.

Traffic campaigns

The traffic department carried out several campaigns from Thursday, Oct 11 to Saturday, Oct 13, resulting in issuing 13,789 citations, impounding 428 vehicles and two motorcycles, while 30 persons were detained for committing grave violations.

Salmiya fire

Fire broke out on the tenth floor of a Salmiya building, prompting Bidaa, Salmiya and technical rescue stations to respond. Three persons were slightly injured and treated onsite.

Suicide

An Asian man died after he threw himself from the fifth floor of a Mahboula building in an apparent suicide. An investigation was opened to determine the circumstances behind the case.

By Hanan Al-Saadoun