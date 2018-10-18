KD 675,000 transformers stolen from 135 wells

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Electricity and Water began emergency operation of several ground water wells in Shiqaya while they wait for a solution after thieves stole power transformers from 135 wells. Each transformer costs KD 5,000, setting the total value of the stolen transformers at KD 675,000. Meanwhile, informed sources said the ministry is preparing a tender to buy new transformers to replace the stolen ones which are necessary to operate the wells, adding that workers were able to operate 10 wells through 11 kilovolt power lines. The wells are used to mix distilled and brackish water to supply several areas with irrigation water for gardens and to wash cars and homes, the sources added.

Woman electrocuted

A woman died by electrocution at her mother’s farm, Al-Rai reported. The woman was walking around in the farm when she stepped into a muddy pond, then fell unconscious after shaking violently. Paramedics were called and they rushed the woman to Jahra hospital, where she was later pronounced dead after doctors failed to resuscitate her. Police discovered that water leaked to a power cable near the pond, which caused the electrocution. The victim’s body was recovered by the coroner.

Fatal accident

A motorist stopped to allow a pedestrian to cross the street, but a car hit her vehicle from behind, pushing it forward to hit the man and leave him with fatal injuries. The accident occurred at a street in Jahra, where the female driver called police immediately after it happened. Police and paramedics arrived to the scene shortly after and they took the victim to hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The woman, along with the male driver of the vehicle that hit hers, were taken to Jahra police station for further questioning.

Wedding spoiled

Faulty wiring briefly spoiled a wedding as guests were asked out of the hall when thick smoke filled the place. Firefighters, paramedics and policemen rushed to the place in response to an emergency call, and discovered the source of the problem, which was repaired in a short time, then guests were allowed back in. – Translated by Kuwait Times from Al-Rai and Al-Anbaa