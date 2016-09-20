KD 400m for Adel Imam’s hairstyle!

I failed to find an Arabic definition of the way a bald man lets his hair grow long on one side to cover his baldness. Veteran Egyptian comedian Adel Imam is probably one of the most famous actors with such a hairstyle. However, I found an English word for this hairstyle – ‘comb over’. There is no record of when it originated, but it used to be historically worn by famous men like Swedish King Carl IV and the star of 1966 World Cup, Sir Bobby Charlton. This hairstyle is known as ‘barcode’ in Japan.

Asking many barbers about the history of this hairstyle, including people who have a career of over 30 years in the business, they failed to name it or recall its history. However, they all agreed that it helps hide baldness but does not solve the problem, because baldness continues to exist. The hairstyle is just a means to conceal it.

Well, our politicians have been generally using such solutions to tackle various problems. They hide them instead of resolving them, while both the government and the parliament try to find quick and impulsive solutions to hide problems. For instance, we were told that petrol price increase would save the state budget KD 400 million annually and that it is part of the government’s reform plan to solve the problem of the budget deficit by reducing subsidies. Well, this is tinkering that only covers the baldness and does not treat it.

Instead of diversifying sources of income, encouraging the private sector and encouraging citizens to join it, the government opted to ‘robbing’ citizens. You have taken KD 400 million from citizens’ pockets and we do not mind it, because the sum will go to the state treasury. But what have you done about diversifying sources of income and transforming Kuwait into an international financial hub? Nothing. What have you done to turn Kuwait into an attractive place for foreign capital and investors? Absolutely nothing, and thus the problem remains unresolved.

Theories are no longer useful and talking about diversifying sources of income is now outdated. We need special, real legislations to help shift the country from a state of economic recession to better, higher levels. The government needs to pass laws to do this instead of those of oppression and favors. – Translated by Kuwait Times from Al-Anbaa

By Thaar Al-Rasheedi