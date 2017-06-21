Up to KD 1,700 annual fee for parent’s visa

KUWAIT: The Interior Ministry is sticking to its decision to not grant new residence visas to expats’ parents and siblings. Meanwhile, the directorate general of residency affairs issued executive rules regarding family residencies for those other than spouses and children – the 12,000 holders of article 22 residency permits.

The rules allow the issuance of residency permits to expats’ parents only after producing a certificate of private health insurance and payment of KD 50 in health ministry insurance, apart from the payment of KD 200 per year per parent. The rules said the private health insurance value will be between KD 300 to KD 600 for parents according to their age, bringing the total annual fee to a minimum of KD 1,100 and up to KD 1,700. The rules stipulate siblings who reach the age of 24 have to transfer from family to work visas, and are not allowed to stay on family visas.

The rules exclude Kuwaitis’ relatives from the need to get private health insurance, and will be treated as per the earlier rules, provided the sponsor pays KD 50 to the health ministry and KD 200 for the residency permit. The rules also exclude an expat’s special needs relatives from private insurance – including parents or siblings. – Al-Rai