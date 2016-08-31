KD 1 billion to be collected in energy bills: Minister

KUWAIT: The bills of electricity and water are expected to reach KD 1 billion early 2017, Minister of Electricity and Water Ahmad Khaled Ahmad Al-Jassar said yesterday. The ministry collected KD 850 million worth of bills so far, Jassar told journalists during his tour of water pipelines connecting Doha to Al-Mutlaa.

The minister noted that the total production rate of water in Kuwait is currently up to 550 million gallons, while reserve rate is at four billion gallons. Doha station is now running a project to produce 60 million gallons of distilled water daily, with four pipelines to transfer water to Al-Mutlaa reservoirs, he said.

The cost of the project is KD 22.6 million and it is set to be completed by September 2018, said the minister. Meanwhile, the project’s supervising engineer Talal Al- Mulla said the pipelines provide service to Al-Mutlaa, Jaber Al-Ahmad, and other nearby areas. — KUNA