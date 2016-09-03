KCB offered 566 real estate loans worth KD 16.33m in Aug

KUWAIT: The Kuwait Credit Bank (KCB) offered 566 real estate loans in August, worth KD 16.335 million, it said yesterday. Total portfolio loans last month hit 30 ones worth KD 293,000 the KCB added in a statistical report.

Up to 22 loans, worth KD 1.201 million, were presented for building on private plots of land. Similar government loans were 81, worth KD 5.619 million.

According to the report, the KCB provided 42 loans worth 2.876 million to buy houses. People with special needs were offered 254 loans amounting to KD 2.230 million. Referring to the portfolio loans, total property expansion loans stood at 24, worth KD 238,000, while a total of six renovation loans amounted to KD 55, 000. —KUNA