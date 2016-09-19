KAPP receives bids for the Umm Al Hayman Wastewater Project

KUWAIT: The Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP) said yesterday that all proposals from prequalified bidders for Umm Al Hayman Wastewater Project were received. The consortia qualified to participate in the Request for Proposals (RFP) competition for the project include WTE Wassertechnik GmbH Group (“WTE”), International Financial Advisors KSCC (‘IFA’), Kharafi National KSC and Alfanar Company, the KAPP said in a statement to KUNA.

The Project represents an important opportunity for the private sector to partner with the government of Kuwait for mutual benefits and optimal wastewater service delivery for the citizens of the State of Kuwait, it said. The Project forms an essential part of the Government’s ongoing initiative to provide a greater role for the private sector in the development of the country’s national infrastructure, and desire to promote investment and participation by the private sector in the development of wastewater treatment services in Kuwait, it added.

Umm Alhayman Project shall involve design, financing, building (or upgrading / rehabilitation), testing, commissioning, operation, maintenance and transfer of wastewater treatment plant with a treatment capacity of 500,000 m3/d (can be expanded in the future depending on flow ability to such expansion to a final capacity of 700,000 m3/d), it noted. A Kuwaiti public joint-stock company will be established to build, operate and manage the project for 25 years according to a partnership agreement between the public joint-stock company and Ministry of Public Works, it added.

The project’s objectives include the improvement of the overall state of infrastructure in Kuwait’s water and wastewater sector; ensuring the standard of sanitary services in the country adheres to both international and local environmental guidelines and best practices, it said. Umm Alhayman also ensures compliance of any effluent discharge to the sea, TSE reuse and sludge handling with KEPA (Kuwait Environmental Public Authority) regulations. In addition to delivering best-in-class implementation and technology at the most competitive price possible. – KUNA