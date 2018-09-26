KAC signs contract with Incheon International Airport to operate T4

Daily flight operations to begin next Sunday

KUWAIT: Kuwait Airways Corporation (KAC) yesterday announced the signing of the contract with Incheon International Airport Corporation (IIAC) Korea to operate the new T4 in addition to a Service Level Agreement. The contracts were signed by KAC chairman of the board Yousif Abdul Hameed Al-Jasem and Incheon International Airport project manager Lee Kwang-Soo. According to the 5-year contract, IIAC is to operate T4 which will be exclusively used for KAC flights starting next Sunday. The signing ceremony was attended by DGCA general manager Yousif Al-Fauzan, KAC CEO Abdullah Al-Sharhan and a number of officials from both sides.

After the signing, Al-Jasem told KUNA that by signing this agreement, Kuwait Airways will be able to operate all its flights heading to all of the GCC starting from next Sunday. “There will be 26-34 flights per day both coming to and departing from Kuwait. The agreement with IIAC will be valid for 5 years and will include the handling of operations for daily flights as well as any future increase in operation capacity with the co-ordination of the general department of civil aviation”, he said.

He added that flight operations will begin with the GCC but will expand to the rest of the Arab nations, Europe, USA, the Indian subcontinent and South East Asia in the future. DGCA general manager Yousif Al-Fauzan also spoke to KUNA after the signing ceremony. “It takes 12-24 months to get an airport terminal to reach its maxium operations levels. But the DGCA managed to start operations in a shorter than average time according to International standards”, he said. – KUNA