KAC pushes back against KASCO allegations

KUWAIT: Kuwait Airways yesterday held a press conference aimed at ‘clarifying’ a dispute between the airline and Adel Al-Barjas, former chairman of the board of Kuwait Aviation Services Company (KASCO), a wholly owned subsidiary of KAC over allegations of corruption and misuse of public funds.

Earlier in the week, Barjas announced that he had filed a case with the public prosecution alleging misuse of public funds by a former KASCO board member. He also claimed in the statement that KAC management had information about the issue but did not take action. ABarjas also said he was put under pressure to withdraw the complaint to the public prosecution, though he did not say by whom.

Kuwait Airways management responded yesterday by noting that they had no knowledge of any evidence implicating a former KASCO official. Yousef Al-Jassem, Chairman of KAC read, in Arabic, a prepared statement regarding the matter during yesterday’s press conference.

“The board of directors of KAC, as well as the board of directors of KASCO and its executive management, have not yet been informed of the file filed by the former chairman [Barjas] with the Public Prosecution,” Jassem explained.

In the statement, the KAC chairman also mentioned an issue regarding the combining of the two roles of KASCO board chairman and executive director, and the plan to amend some articles of association of the company.

“The proposed statute stipulates the possibility of combining the position of the chairman of the board of directors with the executive director of the company. A copy of the minutes of all the meetings of the board of directors of KASCO was requested from January 2018 until the date of the invitation to the meeting to discuss the matter. However, as a matter of fact, is not the right of Kuwait Airways, even if it is the owner of KASCO. In that capacity, it is the general assembly thereof, only after the approval of the KASCO Board of Directors on that request by a meeting called on Thursday morning 6/9/2018, two days after the scheduled meeting with him [Barjas],” according to the statement.

Weighing in on the matter, MP Riyadh Al-Adasani criticized the government and the finance minister for accepting to dissolve the board of directors of KASCO and removing Bajras after he had filed the complaint at the public prosecution over corruption allegations.

Adasani said that Barjas was removed after four board members resigned together causing the board to be illegal, adding that on the very same day the finance minister appointed one of the resigned members as the new chairman. He vowed that he will continue to monitor the developments regarding the company.

MP Adel Al-Damkhi also said the actions of the government in KASCO are suspicious and must be reviewed especially after Bargas had filed a complaint at the public prosecution.