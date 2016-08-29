KAC prepares for hajj by increasing flights to Saudi – Carrier to transport 2,500 pilgrims from Kuwait, 3,000 from abroad

KUWAIT: As part of its preparations for the hajj season, Kuwait Airways Corporation (KAC) announced increasing the number of flights to Saudi Arabia during a press conference held yesterday at the KAC headquarters. The first flight for pilgrims departs today. KAC Regional Director Nasser Khoursheed said the hajj schedule that includes the additional flights will end on Sept 15, 2016. “This year there are 2,500 pilgrims from Kuwait in addition to 3,000 pilgrims from abroad flying onboard Kuwait Airways. This is the first time we have pilgrims from Germany. KAC has set attractive prices for tickets for the hajj season,” he noted during the conference.

Bader Al-Shayea, director of the passports department, advised passengers to check the validity of their passports and civil IDs. “After the GCC meeting, it was recommended to travel with the passport instead of the civil ID, but it’s not obligatory. We also advise passengers to make sure they don’t have a travel ban before coming to the airport. Also, some people rush to the airport without noticing they have taken the passport of another family member,” he said.

Hajj permit

Roumi Al-Roumi, head of the hajj and umrah committee at the Ministry of Awqaf, highlighted the fact that no pilgrim is allowed to leave without a hajj permit. “Expats should have a hajj visa and Kuwaitis should have the hajj permit with them. Otherwise, the pilgrim will be forced to return on the same flight back. I would also like to remind passengers to come on time, take care of their travel documents and cooperate with the organizers of the hajj campaigns,” he pointed out.

Sulaiman Al-Humaidan, representative of the director general of airport security and head of building security, said new gates were set up especially for this season. “Although there will be more gates open, passengers should still come early to the airport as it’s the high season. We are present at the airport to serve pilgrims 24/7,” he noted.

Mohammed Al-Shatti, from the Civil Aviation Department, said special brochures were printed and will be distributed to pilgrims at the airport that include instructions and advice for pilgrims. He also advised people to limit the number of friends and families seeing off or welcoming pilgrims to avoid overcrowding. Maziad Al-Mutairi, director of the airport, stressed that this year pilgrims will collect their luggage at the airport instead of the cargo area, which was the case in previous years.

By Nawara Fattahova