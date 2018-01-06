KAC passengers, crew safe

KUWAIT: Kuwait Airways Flight 118 bound from New York had a minor accident on the runway before takeoff from JFK International Airport, with all passengers and crew onboard safe, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said yesterday.

The Boeing 777 was preparing for takeoff when another plane belonging to a Chinese airline bumped into it, resulting in the inability to operate the flight in accordance with international aviation safety regulations, said a DGCA statement. All passengers were transferred to a hotel until further arrangements are taken.

An extreme winter storm is currently hitting the US’ East Coast, which led to the shutting down of airports and the cancellation of about 3,300 flights, mainly at JFK.